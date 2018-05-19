Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying no to gifts on their wedding day.

When close to 600 guests arrived at St. George's Chapel Saturday afternoon, there was no need to bring a present, unique item or lavish gift.

Instead, the bride and groom wanted well-wishers to make a charitable donation to some of their favorite causes.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle do not have any formal relationships with the charities chosen," Kensington Palace previously shared in a statement. "The couple have chosen charities, which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work."

And whether or not you scored an invite to the special wedding, you can make a difference. Take a look at the seven charities below and consider celebrating the special day with a donation.