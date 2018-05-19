How Fans Around the World Celebrated the Royal Wedding

Johannesburg: At 1Fox Market Shed in the South African city, a party for 5,000 revelers was held, featuring champagne, Union flag cupcakes and even bagpipe players.

Ibiza Fans on the Spanish island had a party at the Queen Vic pub in Santa Eulalia, run by British expats Stuart and Natalie Beckwith, to attend, giving Brits on holiday a little taste of home as they gathered to bear witness to nuptials.

Christchurch: The Pegasus Arms restaurant and bar in New Zealand had an extravagant celebration planned, with a wedding DJ, Kiwi comedian Shay Horay dressed as the Queen—with stuffed corgi in tow—making a speech and judging the best-dressed royal costume competition, a wedding cake, and, of course, a screening of the main event.

Los Angeles Dedicated fans on the West Coast attended a pajama party in the wee hours of Saturday morning at Hollywood hot spot Cat & Fiddle Pub. The sold-out event saw fans wearing pajama party hats, nightgowns and crowns, while Nottingham, England native Craig Young presided over a wedding-themed quiz while sporting a bathrobe and Prince Harry mask.