Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Six months after announcing their engagement, Harry and Meghan tied the knot on Saturday in front of their friends and family, including George and Charlotte. Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest children played major roles in the ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. George served as one of the page boys at the wedding, while Charlotte was a bridesmaid.

And while there were many sweet moments throughout the ceremony, George and Charlotte are just too adorable for words. So we'll let the cute photos do the talking!