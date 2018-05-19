Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who Wed in Givenchy

Meghan Markle has just joined a very exclusive group—and we're not talking about the royal family.

Sure, a spot in the world's most famous clan is pretty sweet, but now, the new Duchess of Sussex has something in common with the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Christina Ricci and more: She wore Givenchy on her wedding day!

Of course, Meghan's custom creation—designed by Clare Waight Keller, the French fashion house's first female artistic director—is one of a kind, but now she shares a style bond with few others who have had the privilege and, let's be honest, the money to don a Givenchy gown while exchanging vows.

Special? We think so. Not all Givenchy bridal gowns are created equal. Meghan's was simple, elegant but every element was considered for, including the silk that made her dress, the open bateau neckline and the hand-sewn veil, while other celebrity-approved wedding gowns ran the gamut.