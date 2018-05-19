Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who Wed in Givenchy

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., May. 19, 2018 7:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, fashion

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has just joined a very exclusive group—and we're not talking about the royal family.

Sure, a spot in the world's most famous clan is pretty sweet, but now, the new Duchess of Sussex has something in common with the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Christina Ricci and more: She wore Givenchy on her wedding day! 

Of course, Meghan's custom creation—designed by Clare Waight Keller, the French fashion house's first female artistic director—is one of a kind, but now she shares a style bond with few others who have had the privilege and, let's be honest, the money to don a Givenchy gown while exchanging vows. 

Special? We think so. Not all Givenchy bridal gowns are created equal. Meghan's was simple, elegant but every element was considered for, including the silk that made her dress, the open bateau neckline and the hand-sewn veil, while other celebrity-approved wedding gowns ran the gamut. 

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Take, for instance, Kim's dress she wore to marry Kanye West. In 2014, when close friend Riccardo Tisci was at the helm of the fashion house, he created a custom stunner featuring handmade lace work, strategic sheer paneling and a long silk veil. The dress was perfectly balanced, with long sleeves to complement the sexy mermaid silouhette and illusion cut-outs. 

ESC: Audrey Hepburn, Givenchy Wedding

Bettman / Getty Images

Ever the unconventional bride, Audrey Hepburn wore a short, pale-pink Givenchy number to tie the knot with Andrea Dotti in January 1969. To say that the iconic Hollywood actress was ahead of her time is an understatement. She was practical, too, wearing flats to counter the dress' high neckline. Audrey did keep some traditions, electing to wear a headscarf as a veil. 

ESC: Lara Stone, Givenchy Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Sometimes, you just have to double down on a good thing, which is exactly what the Dutch model did when she married comedian David Walliams in 2010. Not only did she wear white Givenchy to the ceremony, but she later changed into a metallic, heavily embellished mini by the fashion brand for the reception. 

ESC: Christina Ricci, Wedding Dress

Twitter

In 2013, Christina said "I do" to James Heerdegen in a private ceremony in New York City. She did, however, find time to send her gratitude to then-creative director Riccardo Tisci for designing her lace dress. The gown featured a pearl-embellished top with long sleeves and a strategic cut-out at the shoulder. The dress transitioned into a long, tulle train that beautifully photographed. 

See—we told you it was an exclusive group. 

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19, starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 the week prior for everything you need to know.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Kim Kardashian , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Christina Ricci , Audrey Hepburn
Latest News
Karrueche Tran

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kate Middleton, prince William, Wedding

How Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's

ESC: Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Wedding Outfits Are the Cutest

ESC: Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Wedding

Comparing Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's Wedding Dresses

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, beauty

Breaking Down Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Tiara

ESC: Kate Middleton, Wedding

Kate Middleton Wears Yellow Alexander McQueen to Royal Wedding

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding

Meghan Markle Is a Modern Bride in Givenchy!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.