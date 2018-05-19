In the annals of social etiquette, is there anything more politically fraught than a wedding guest list?

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married each other this afternoon in England, necks craned eagerly to see just who would be getting out of the luxury vehicles—and the shuttle bus—outside of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, while millions tuned in from around the world to watch the red carpet-reminiscent procession.

The usual suspects were all accounted for—Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Kate Middleton and Prince William. Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. The groom's royal first cousins, including Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. All three of Princess Diana's siblings. Victoria and David Beckham (practically royalty at this point).

Then there were the less usual suspects.