Queen Elizabeth II's love of dogs is well-documented, tending to upwards of 30 corgis throughout her more than six-decade reign.

But when Britain's monarch allowed Meghan Markle's beloved beagle Guy to hitch a ride with her en route to Windsor May 18 ahead of the royal wedding, it signaled more than just her desire for some time with a furry companion.

Because while the newly minted Duchess of Sussex has had her haters from the start—with detractors objecting to the fact that she was American, an actress, a divorcée and, yes, unfortunately, even that she was biracial—the Queen has never been one of them.