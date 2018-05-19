May 19, a special day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and there was no shortage of special moments, ranging from funny to emotional. These are the best moments of the royal nuptials.

One of the sweetest moments at the wedding was when Prince Harry greeted Meghan at the altar. When Meghan reached Prince Harry he was nothing but complimentary of her and her Givenchy gown. "You look amazing," he said. And Meghan's reaction? Just look at it. And that lip bite! A moment of appreciation for that lip bite because come on.