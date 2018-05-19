Serena Williamsbrought her fashion A-game to the Royal Wedding.

The tennis champion arrived to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding dressed like fashion royalty in a blush Versace curve-hugging gown draped to perfection. She finished off the look with a matching feathered fascinator and sported a statement necklace and coordinating clutch.

The star made her appearance on the arm of her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who looked absolutely dapper in a three piece suit with a long coat.

The couple was certainly embracing their own sense of style. "Meghan is a contemporary bride, a modern bride, so everyone's embracing their authenticity," celebrity stylist Sadaf Razi told E! News.