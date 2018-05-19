Pregnant Pippa Middleton Goes Fully Floral the Royal Wedding

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:35 AM

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Royal Wedding Arrivals

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Love is in bloom!

Pippa Middleton—the unexpected scene stealer at her sister's Royal Wedding in 2011—just arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, epitomizing the season in The Fold's Hepburn dress.

Pippa's dress retails for $695 and the artwork was exclusively painted in Italy for The Fold. "The Fold is delighted to see Pippa Middleton looking beautiful in the Hepburn dress for the Royal Wedding," a spokesperson for the British fashion label said. "Made in pure silk, with a delicate floral design exclusively hand painted and printed in Italy—a great choice for a summer event."

The floral frock concealed her tiny baby bump as she waved to photographers on her way inside. Pippa completed her look with a fascinator by milliner Jess Collett, who has designed headwear for Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and wore Jimmy Choo's "Lancer" pumps.

Pippa was flanked by her husband, James Matthews; the couple will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary tomorrow. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who took part in the Matthews' ceremony, will reprise their roles as a page boy and a bridesmaid later this morning.

Other guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding include David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Idris Elba, Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19, starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 the week prior for everything you need to know.

