Oprah Winfrey Is Pretty in Pink at the Royal Wedding

The talk-show queen has arrived!

Oprah Winfrey arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, where the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place.

Winfrey wore a long-sleeved, pink Stella McCartney dress and matching Philip Treacy hat. She accessorized her look with a purse and heels. She also arrived wearing sunglasses. According to her best friend and CBS This Morning host Gayle King, Winfrey had a bit of a fashion emergency and had to switch her dress at the last minute because it was too white—a color traditionally reserved for the bride.

Winfrey was one of the first celebrity guests to arrive at the Windsor Castle chapel. Winfrey was told she had to leave three hours early to make it on time and travelled by bus.

"I said, 'Oprah has to ride the bus? Oprah is not a bus person. Has she been informed?!'" King said.

Fans started to speculate if Winfrey would attend the royal wedding after she was spotted in London attending the Tina Turner musical Tina: The Musical on Friday. Daily Mail also reported that the mother of the bride, Doria Ragland, visited Winfrey's mansion in Calif. in late April.