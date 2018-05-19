When your TV spouse gets married to royalty…

Former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and his real-life wife Troian Bellisario arrived at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Adams' TV wife Meghan Markle.

Adams' and Markle's characters, Michael Ross and Rachel Zane, tied the knot in the Suits season seven finale. The duo then exited the series—their characters moved to Seattle.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh said he and the writers made the decision to write out Markle's character ahead of her engagement announcement.

"I sort of had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, ‘Hey, what's going on? What are you going to do?' So…collectively the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people are in love and it's going to work out," Korsh said on Radio 4's Today.