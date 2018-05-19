"I think she was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that," Priyanka went on to share. "She's always been someone who's so just aware and interested in the world. I met her three or four years ago and that's what we bonded on—was how much we feel like we contribute to that as public people. I really feel like that's what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity do that. "

Earlier this morning, Meghan and Harry's royal titles were announced.

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Saturday morning. "Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

The couple's wedding comes six months after they announced their engagement to the world. Harry proposed to Meghan after about a year and half of dating.