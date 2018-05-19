Suits' Patrick J. Adams "Getting Misty" Over Meghan Markle's Wedding

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 19, 2018 12:40 AM

Patrick J. Adams is feeling nostalgic on Meghan Markle's wedding day—and not just because their two characters got married and rode off into the sunset in the season finale of USA's Suits.

The 36-year-old Canadian actor is in the U.K. to watch his former co-star marry Prince Harry in just a few hours. Last night, he tweeted, "Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well." When he awoke in the morning, he shared another connection to Meghan, writing, "70 years ago my grandparents, Patricia and Cedric Marsh were married in a small service in Windsor, England. Just found that out. Already getting misty...#royalwedding."

When Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan's engagement last November, Patrick joked about being out of the loop, writing, "She said she was just going out to get some milk..." On Instagram Saturday, he shared the front page of The Times, featuring Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, and the headline "Welcome to the Family." Referring to his pervious tweet, the actor wrote, "I'm beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk. #royalwedding."

The Suits cast reunited for dinner Friday. Patrick's wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, shared some photos of her beauty routine on Instagram Stories Saturday morning.

Suits' Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres appeared on NBC's Today Friday, where they spoke about Meghan's journey to become royalty. "This is an incredible step in her life," Torres said to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, "so to bear witness to that is extraordinary."

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19, starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 the week prior for everything you need to know.

