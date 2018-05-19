Patrick J. Adams is feeling nostalgic on Meghan Markle's wedding day—and not just because their two characters got married and rode off into the sunset in the season finale of USA's Suits.

The 36-year-old Canadian actor is in the U.K. to watch his former co-star marry Prince Harry in just a few hours. Last night, he tweeted, "Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well." When he awoke in the morning, he shared another connection to Meghan, writing, "70 years ago my grandparents, Patricia and Cedric Marsh were married in a small service in Windsor, England. Just found that out. Already getting misty...#royalwedding."

When Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan's engagement last November, Patrick joked about being out of the loop, writing, "She said she was just going out to get some milk..." On Instagram Saturday, he shared the front page of The Times, featuring Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, and the headline "Welcome to the Family." Referring to his pervious tweet, the actor wrote, "I'm beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk. #royalwedding."