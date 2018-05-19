Here comes the bride—again!

Meghan Markle made a glamorous entrance to her and Prince Harry's second, more intimate wedding reception on Saturday evening. The former actress slipped out of her Givenchy wedding gown, which she wore for the ceremony and Queen Elizabeth II's luncheon reception, into a more flirty—yet stunning—interpretation of modern bridal wear by Stella McCartney.

The American-bred actress' evening gown featured a bespoke, lily white high neck and was made of silk crepe. She wore matching white pumps from Aquazurra made in silky satin, with nude mesh and baby blue soles. George Northwood styled Markle's hair into a low bun with loose waves, which showcased a pair of Cartier diamond earrings.

Prince Harry changed from his traditional military uniform into a classic tuxedo. James Bond vibes? Most certainly!