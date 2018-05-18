With this crew, the night before could never be a bore.

One day before Prince Harry is expected to say "I Do" to Meghan Markle, several Suits stars came together for dinner before attending the royal wedding.

In an Instagram posted onto Patrick J. Adams' Instagram, the actor revealed a photo from the evening out at Barn Restaurant.

"The last supper #royalwedding," he wrote on Instagram while seated at a giant table.

Fans of the USA Network show spotted Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and more of Meghan's co-stars together in the group shot.