Warning: The following has contains spoilers from the season five finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. If you haven't watched yet, you might want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

That one hurt.

We knew that not everyone on the team would survive the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season five finale. And to be honest, we were sort of expecting half of the team to die (or fade out of existence, more accurately) because of, you know, the Thanos of it all. But the show did not approach the devastating conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War at all, with the finale presumably ending before half of the universe could be snapped out of existence. And because of that, the one loss we were forced to suffer really, truly stung.

Even if it probably won't last.