Kate Middleton Wears Yellow Alexander McQueen to Royal Wedding

Worn like a royal wedding veteran.

Kate Middleton supported her in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arriving to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle Saturday afternoon in a primrose-yellow Alexander McQueen silk coat.

In traditional Kate fashion, the coat dress was tailored to perfection. She paired the springtime look with a matching-yet-oversize Philip Treacy hat, which featured florals, special-edition lemon quartz and diamond pear and oval drop earrings by Kiki McDonough and Jimmy Choo heels. The Duchess of Cambridge wore her hair down, while escorting two adorable flower girls into the chapel.

Of course, Kate is no stranger to royal wedding etiquette. She wore Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton to her own nuptials to Prince William in 2011. The A-line gown featured Chantilly lace, Victorian-style corsetry in the bodice and a 2-foot long train.