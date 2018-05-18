Meghan Markle's Dog Gets a Ride With Queen Elizabeth to Royal Wedding

Abbey Thomas/DailyMail.com
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 18, 2018 1:48 PM
Abbey Thomas/DailyMail.com
The royal wedding has gone to the dogs! (In the best way possible, of course.)
Meghan Markle's adorable pup received the ultimate royal treatment as he accompanied Queen Elizabeth II on her drive into Windsor ahead of Saturday's celebration. In a video published by The Daily Mail, the regal beagle believed to be the bride's rescue dog named Guy peers out the window opposite from Her Majesty.
The actress previously revealed in her post-engagement interview with BBC that Guy had joined her in London, while her other beloved dog named Bogart remained in Markle's native Los Angeles with a friend.
Queen Elizabeth's love of animals is well-documented, and just last month she bid farewell to her last of more than 30 royal corgis over the years.
Instagram/@meghan_markle
A Buckingham Palace source reportedly told The Daily Mail that the British Monarch was "more upset about Willow's death than any of them," explaining, "It is probably because Willow was the last link to her parents and a pastime that goes back to her own childhood. It really does feel like the end of an era."
Meghan and Queen Elizabeth likely bonded over their mutual adoration for dogs, and even Prince Harry has noted the corgis' immediate bond with his future wife. "The corgis took to you straight away," Harry told Meghan in their first sit-down together. "I've spent the last 33 years being barked at, this one walks in, absolutely nothing," he continued, saying the dogs were "just wagging tails, and I was like, 'Argh.'"
From the looks of it, Queen Elizabeth and Guy are getting along just as swimmingly!
Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19, starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 the week prior for everything you need to know.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!