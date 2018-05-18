Meghan Markle's Dog Gets a Ride With Queen Elizabeth to Royal Wedding

The royal wedding has gone to the dogs! (In the best way possible, of course.)

Meghan Markle's adorable pup received the ultimate royal treatment as he accompanied Queen Elizabeth II on her drive into Windsor ahead of Saturday's celebration. In a video published by The Daily Mail, the regal beagle believed to be the bride's rescue dog named Guy peers out the window opposite from Her Majesty.

The actress previously revealed in her post-engagement interview with BBC that Guy had joined her in London, while her other beloved dog named Bogart remained in Markle's native Los Angeles with a friend.

Queen Elizabeth's love of animals is well-documented, and just last month she bid farewell to her last of more than 30 royal corgis over the years.