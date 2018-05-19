by Chris Harnick | Sat., May. 19, 2018 7:46 AM
"Thank you, father," Prince Harry said to Prince Charles. With that, Meghan Markle took her place at the altar next to Prince Harry.
The microphone wasn't on yet, but Prince Harry looked at Meghan at the start of the ceremony and asked her, "Are you OK? You look amazing." If you watched the wedding, you know what happened next: Prince Harry bit his lip.
"Thank you," Meghan said to the compliment.
Then, according to our lip reading expert, Tina Lannin from 121 Captions, the two exchanged some banter and Prince Harry replied, "absolutely gorgeous."
After the ceremony when Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out to greet the crowd after they exchanged vows, Meghan said to her new husband, "Do we kiss?" Kiss they did!
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte took in the scene and Kate said to Charlotte, "Look at the carriage!" The carriage was there to take Prince Harry and Meghan to their luncheon reception.
During their ride in the carriage, Meghan spotted something or someone in the crowd and turned to Prince Harry and said, "How sweet." As the two took in the crowd during their carriage ride, Meghan was in disbelief.
"Unbelievable," she said. "Wow, how busy."
The new member of the royal family alternated between "hi" and "hello" and "thank you" as she zoomed past onlookers on the street. Some signs caught Meghan's eye too. At one point, around 1:25 p.m. GMT, Meghan pointed at something she saw in the crowd and said, "Gosh! So funny." The experience clearly left a lasting impression on the blushing bride. She said, "Wow," and "So much fun!" during her ride with her new husband.
As the ride started winding down, Prince Harry said, "I'm ready for a drink now."
Cheers to that!
—Reporting by Amanda Williams
