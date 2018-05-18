Touted as the "society event of the year," fellow wedding guests included Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Anne.

Meanwhile, preparations for tomorrow's festivities are well underway. Hours ago, Markle arrived alongside her mom, Doria Ragland, at the Cliveden House Hotel following a meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle. It marked the first time Ragland spent time with Her Majesty, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess Camila.

Of Prince Charles' special role in his son and future daughter-in-law's special today, E! News previously reported that he is "touched" to have been asked.

Meghan will walk up the nave of St. George's Chapel by herself, with bridesmaids and page boys trailing her. Charles will meet Meghan at the Rood Screen, then escort her to the Quire.