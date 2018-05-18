Don't Fret, Meghan Markle! Prince Charles Has Experience Walking Brides Down the Aisle

Turns out Prince Charles is a seasoned pro in escorting brides down the aisle, despite not having any daughters of his own. 

In a dramatic turn of events, Kensington Palace announced Friday that Meghan Markle personally asked Prince Harry's father to assume the role in place of her own father, who is not able to attend the royal wedding after undergoing heart surgery

In 2016, the future King of England walked Mountbatten family heiress Alexandra Knatchbull down the aisle as she wed Thomas Hooper. The bride's great-grandfather, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was a close friend of Prince Charles and actually served as the inspiration for Prince Louis' name. Similarly, Prince Charles stepped in for his lifelong pal and the bride's father, Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was too ill to perform the traditional duties. 

Touted as the "society event of the year," fellow wedding guests included Queen Elizabeth IIPrince Philip and Princess Anne

Meanwhile, preparations for tomorrow's festivities are well underway. Hours ago, Markle arrived alongside her mom, Doria Ragland, at the Cliveden House Hotel following a meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle. It marked the first time Ragland spent time with Her Majesty, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess Camila

Of Prince Charles' special role in his son and future daughter-in-law's special today, E! News previously reported that he is "touched" to have been asked. 

Meghan will walk up the nave of St. George's Chapel by herself, with bridesmaids and page boys trailing her. Charles will meet Meghan at the Rood Screen, then escort her to the Quire.

