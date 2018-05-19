Just a few hours before the royal wedding, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had bestowed three titles on her grandson, Prince Harry. His bride, Meghan Markle, will be known as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex after today's ceremony.

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. "Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

The previous Duke of Sussex was married twice, but neither marriage was approved by his father. As such, they were considered unlawful. And so, Meghan is the first Duchess of Sussex.

Marking another first, no monarch has ever granted the title Kilkeel until today. Kilkeel is a fishing town on the coast of County Down, below the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland.

It is customary for members of the Royal Family to be offered at least one title by the monarch upon marriage. The titles, ranked from highest to lowest are: duke, marquess, earl, viscount, and baron for men; and duchess, marchioness, countess, viscountess, and baroness for women.