BREAKING!

Meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Royal Titles Mean

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 19, 2018 12:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

Just a few hours before the royal wedding, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had bestowed three titles on her grandson, Prince Harry. His bride, Meghan Markle, will be known as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex after today's ceremony.

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. "Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

The previous Duke of Sussex was married twice, but neither marriage was approved by his father. As such, they were considered unlawful. And so, Meghan is the first Duchess of Sussex.

Marking another first, no monarch has ever granted the title Kilkeel until today. Kilkeel is a fishing town on the coast of County Down, below the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland.

It is customary for members of the Royal Family to be offered at least one title by the monarch upon marriage. The titles, ranked from highest to lowest are: duke, marquess, earl, viscount, and baron for men; and duchess, marchioness, countess, viscountess, and baroness for women.

Photos

Royal Wedding A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

If the 33-year-old prince had turned down the title, he would've remained HRH Prince Harry of Wales. His 36-year-old bride would have likely been known as HRH Princess Harry of Wales, rather than HRH Princess Meghan, since the former actress is not a princess in her own right.

The Duke of Sussex was widley seen as the most likely choice for Harry, but other possibilities were the dukedoms of Albany, Clarence, Connaught, Cumberland and Teviotdale, and Windsor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton received their titles before their 2011 wedding. "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince William of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus," Buckingham Palace said at the time. "Prince William thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of  Cambridge and Miss Catherine Middleton on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge."

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19, starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 the week prior for everything you need to know.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Royal Wedding , Breaking , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Karrueche Tran

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Official Engagement Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Royal Wedding Arrivals

All the Fascinators at the Royal Wedding

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Guests

Chelsy Davy, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Looks Cool as a Cucumber at the Royal Wedding

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Goes Fully Floral the Royal Wedding

Oprah Winfrey, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Oprah Winfrey Is Pretty in Pink at the Royal Wedding

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.