Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Gorgeous

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Image
by Alanah Joseph | Sat., May. 19, 2018 4:19 AM
Meghan Markle's royal wedding makeup is fit for a princess.
Prince Harry's fiancé arrived at St. George's Chapel for the most anticipated event of the season in a regal Givenchy wedding dress, paired with a veil covering radiant makeup and a sleek low bun. During the ceremony, her beloved removed her veil revealing her strikingly beautiful, yet simplistic makeup. The look enhances her natural features, such as her brown eyes, high cheekbones and freckles.
On her eyes, she opted for a bronze eye shadow that brought more attention to her gaze. She supplemented that with a subtle eyeliner, mascara and a pink-toned nude lipstick.
Meghan's effortless beauty is courtesy of celebrity makeup artist, Daniel Martin and hairstylist Serge Normant.
Although the royal wedding brings undoubtable pressure to look perfect, Meghan's skin-focused beauty comes of no surprise. Since coming into the spotlight as an American actress, the philanthropist has opted for barely-there makeup. Naming Laura Mercier Foundation Primer (sin foundation), Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment and Nars Blush as her makeup go-tos last November, she's been a longtime fan of effortless beauty routines.
"I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face," she told Birchbox back in 2015.
To achieve a flawless complexion, she seeks help from the top facialists in the world, including British aesthetician Sarah Chapman, whose hands are insured for £1 million, and Nichola Joss. In preparation for Pippa Middleton's wedding, she indulged in Nichola's premiere Inner Sculpting Facial, a $325 lymphatic massage that tones and lifts facial muscles.
While it's unsure how the bride prepped her skin, her love for skin-care is certainly the reasoning behind her radiant glow and flawless makeup.
