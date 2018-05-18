Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars Share Their Well Wishes About Her "Extraordinary" Big Day

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 18, 2018 5:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There is only one more day until the wedding of the year! 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be husband and wife tomorrow, and although the last week has been a long journey to get here, it looks like things are finally shaping up for the happy couple. Of course there are still some exciting details left to be revealed, like who Meghan will be wearing for the big day. 

No matter what happens, Meghan not only has the support of the royal family backing her up, but all of her old TV friends are showing their support for the bride. "This is an incredible step in her life and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary," her Suits co-star Gina Torres shared on Today. What other celebs are set to make an appearance? 

Watch

All the Sweet Royal Wedding Cake Details

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Wedding Dress , Top Stories
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Mara

Fashion Police

CITIZEN ROSE, Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan Has Emotional Breakdown After a Heckler Crashes Her Brave Book Reading on CITIZEN ROSE

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle's Statement About Her Father Is Getting Mixed Reactions

Hoda Kotb

The Today Show Hosts are Living Their Best Lives in England Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Relive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Funniest Lines to Get You Ready for the Season 4 Premiere!

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.