Why Khloe Kardashian Still Hasn't Given True Thompson a Middle Name

Fri., May. 18, 2018

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is sharing new details about her baby girl, True Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her first child with Tristan Thompson just over a month ago on Apr. 12. Since that time, Khloe has been steadily sharing more information about her daughter.

Days after giving birth, Khloe took to Instagram to reveal True's name to the world. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" Khloe wrote alongside a photo of a room filled with pink balloons.

But after she shared the news, many fans wondered whether or not baby True would have a middle name, considering Khloe only mentioned her first and last names in the post.

Khloe took to her app today to clear up any speculation about True's middle name.

"True doesn't have a middle name—for now," Khloe wrote to her fans. "It was enough pressure to pick a first name! I have a couple of names in mind, I'm just not completely sure about it yet. I plan to take my time and decide if I'll give her one at all."

"I've already spoken to my lawyers about it. I can add it at any time and it's easy to get on the birth certificate," she continued. "I just don't feel pressured to do it at the moment!"

It was just days ago that Khloe shared the first video of baby True's face, in celebration of her 1-month milestone.

"Happy One Month True," Khloe captioned the post on Saturday, May 12.

