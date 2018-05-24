by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., May. 24, 2018 6:00 AM
When it comes to wedding planning, it's easy to get ahead of yourself!
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella has a big confession to make and it may or may not involve a couple of John Cena's groomsmen.
"You promise you won't get mad at me and what I'm going to tell you?" Nikki asks John.
"You can't say that because that allows you to say anything and then I can't get mad, so why don't you just tell me?" a worried John prompts his bride-to-be.
"So, I may or may not have kinda jumped the gun and told Rob that he's your best man. I just assumed that if you were to have two best men it would be Rob and Johnny Martin," Nikki admits.
Judging by the look on his face, it seems like John isn't too happy about his fiancée's bold move.
E!
"Did you talk to them or did you just assume in your head that it would be those two people or did you talk to them?" John asks. "It's not like I gave them a gift and I was like, 'Hey it's official,'" the Bella twin clarifies.
"That's pretty official to me," John snaps back. "It's like I blew Christmas," a sad Nikki says, spurring a chuckle from John.
Instead of arguing, John suggests that they just enjoy the wedding planning process, but first, he has two requests of Nikki moving forward.
"One, let me know if you're going to make a decision on my behalf, especially one that directly affects me and two, for God's sake, be honest with me," the WWE star pleads.
See Nikki's big confession in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Cancer Destroyed Tristan's Butt, But Will the Botched Doctors Be Able to Give Him the Backside of His Dreams?
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!