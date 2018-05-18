Priyanka Chopra Gives a Clue About Her Royal Wedding Attire

TheImageDirect.com
Priyanka Chopra is getting ready to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot.
Yesterday, the Quantico star posted a photo of her flying to London for the upcoming nuptials. Once she made it across the pond, she shared a video of her visiting the studio of famous fascinator designer Philip Treacy—giving her Instagram followers a hint about her royal wedding attire.
While the rest of her ensemble is still a mystery, the actress seems to have just finalized her look. Earlier this month, the actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and told the host she didn't have her dress yet.
"I haven't even [been] fitted yet," she confessed two weeks ago. "I have an idea [what it's going to be.]"
Although, it looks like a fascinator was already part of the plan.
"I have to wear a hat at this thing I'm going to soon," Chopra previously told People, "A friend of mine recommended a fascinator, and I didn't know what that meant. So I Googled, ‘What is the meaning of a fascinator?'"
Her outfit isn't the only thing she's had to recently figure out. During her guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked the celeb if she knew who she was bringing as a date.
"Ish," Chopra replied. "There's a decision pending on that."
In addition, she told the Bravo star she still needed to get a gift.
Even though Chopra just recently finalized these details, she's been clued in on Meghan's wedding planning for months.
When Cohen asked Chopra if she's seen Meghan's dress, Chopra played it coy.
Overall, Chopra is just excited for her friend's big day.
"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" she said on The Jenny McCarthy Show.
Harry and Meghan will tie the knot Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
