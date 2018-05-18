AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 18, 2018 9:02 AM
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
The countdown to the royal wedding is officially on!
With roughly 24 hours until Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's long-awaited nuptials, the festivities around Windsor Castle have kicked into high gear. As royal fans from all around the world flock to the town to experience the wedding fervor and members of the media assume their positions to capture every moment, inside the castle walls, there's not as much hustle and bustle, but instead, an "exciting energy."
"Behind the castle walls, it's hard to believe that all the madness and mayhem is happening outside," a source told E! News. According to the source, castle staff is hard at work handling the finishing touches before the big day.
For example, some employees are busy sweeping up the sidewalks and the walkway leading into St. George's Chapel, where 600 guests are expected to take their seats tomorrow to watch the bride and groom exchange vows.
Meanwhile, more than 2,000 additional members of the public have been invited onto the Windsor Castle grounds tomorrow to watch the arrivals and participate in the special day.
Meanwhile, the floral decor is also taking shape as racks of green plants, white flowers and pale pink roses are waiting outside the chapel, the source described. An entranceway is adorned with greenery and has a very festive, springtime feel.
Some workers are busy manicuring the property as a lawnmower can be heard and one employee paints iron rods holding up rope around the grassy area where members of the public will gather tomorrow.
Media tents can be seen erected on the roof across from St. George's Chapel, which will ensure a good view of all the arrivals on Saturday.
While the work subtly continues, the bride and groom arrived to Windsor Castle earlier Thursday, reportedly for afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II.
Additionally, Markle's mother Doria Ragland will reportedly join them for lunch, marking the first time she will meet the monarch. It has also been reported that Prince Philipwill also be in attendance.
Following the day's schedule of events, Markle and her mother will check into the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire for the night while the groom will head 15 miles away to the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot, where he and Best Man Prince William will spend the night. The soon-to-be husband and wife will reunite at the altar inside St. George's Chapel on Saturday.
Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19, starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 the week prior for everything you need to know.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!