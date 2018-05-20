And should barrel rolls and other aerobatic stunts not be to your liking, the couple arranged to have an over-the-top light show, live band and multiple table tennis stations to keep guests (including Markle, Harry having driven back to London to bring her to the reception) enthused.

But what may have been the night's most memorable moment came just after 11:30 p.m. when the groom's best man Justin Johannsen gave a 10-minute toast. (Matthew's brother, Made in Chelsea standout Spencer, also gave a speech that caused the crowd to erupt into a Beatles sing-a-long.) Johannsen, a longtime friend of the groom, led by instructing revelers to "Hear all, eat all, drink all and let your hair down," before launching into some lewd jokes. (The details of his speech were picked up by various British media outlets.) Discussing "the love of James' life," he described someone he deemed "beautiful," "energetic," "loyal" and "soft-mouthed," adding that she "comes on command" and has a "great behind." Then he got to the punchline: "But that's enough about James' spaniel," he said. "I'm here to talk about James' love, Pippa."

Having dispensed with the wisecracks (he also poked fun at Pippa's workouts and James' brother saying he assumed the couple was honeymooning in Wales "as I heard Spencer saying that after the wedding, he was going to Bangor for two weeks,") Johannsen got serious. "I think I can say for everyone, that you look stunning. The image of perfection," he told Pippa. "I know that James first fell in love with your gutsiness and your spirit and then succumbed to your beauty. You make James extremely happy. You have a voir la joie that warms the hearts of everyone who knows you, and you have won the heart of the best man that I know."