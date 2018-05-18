Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Ryan Reynolds' Bromance With Hugh Jackman

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 18, 2018 6:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Blake Lively wasn't afraid to tease Ryan Reynolds about his bromance with Hugh Jackman.

On Thursday, the Deadpool star posted a picture of him posing alongside Jackman inside New York's Laughing Man Coffee Company—a non-profit coffee house started by the X-Men actor.

"Ran into this guy at his coffee shop @laughingmancoffee," Reynolds wrote. "And by ‘ran into' I mean I followed him there."

In the photo, the two celebs can be seen standing side by side with their arms around each other. However, Lively joked about her husband's level of love for the actor.

"Is the extra distance between you supposed to convince me that you DON'T love him more than me??" she wrote. "Nice try."

Read

All the Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Roasted Each Other

So, what led Reynolds to visit Jackman's coffee house in the first place? Apparently, he was responding to a job opening.

"We put out word that @laughingmancoffee is looking for a new barista….and @vancityreynolds shows up?" Jackman wrote on Instagram. "#makeeverycupcount."

Jackman and Reynolds are pals and aren't afraid to give each other a hard time. After Reynolds urged him to reprise his Wolverine role for a Deadpool crossover, Jackman joked the actor should just leave him alone.

"Ryan, I love you man. I love Deadpool. I can't wait to see the movie. You're one of my best friends—Blake, the fam, the whole thing," Jackman said on a recent episode of Good Morning America. "But back it up a little, right? Play a little hard to get. It's too much. It's not sexy."

Blake has also been known to troll her husband on social media. After the actor cropped her out of a photo of the couple on her 30th birthday, Lively got her revenge by by sharing a picture of Ryan Gosling on his big day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Reynolds , Hugh Jackman , Blake Lively , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Emilia Clarke

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Head to Windsor Castle Together a Day Before Royal Wedding

Deadpool 2

Spoiler Alert! How Deadpool 2 Landed Its Vanisher Cameo

James Corden, Steven Tyler, Late Late Show

James Corden Reveals Bryan Adams "Bolted" From a Carpool Karaoke Taping

13 Reasons Why Season 2

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Secrets Revealed in Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Tune Into E! This Sunday for Everything 2018 Billboard Music Awards: Get the Scoop on Our Comprehensive Award Show Coverage!

Suits, Today

Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars Joke About Their Royal Wedding Invites

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.