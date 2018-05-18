In Deadpool 2, mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) assembles ragtag team of (mostly) superhuman individuals who rival the X-Men: X-Force. Sure, the name is "a little derivative," according to Domino (Zazie Beetz), but that's another matter. To save an orphaned teenager named Russell (Julian Dennison) from Cable (Josh Brolin), Wade recruits Domino, Peter (Rob Delaney), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård) and Shatterstar (Lewis Tan). The team's final member, Vanisher, only appears onscreen in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment; fans will want to keep their eyes peeled to catch a glimpse of Brad Pitt as the mystery mutant.

Director David Leitch was a stunt double for Pitt in Ocean's 11 and Fight Club, which was only part of the reason the actor signed on. "I think it was a love of Deadpool and sort of what that global phenomenon that it was," Leitch said in an interview with Inverse. "And his kids loved it."

Leitch said it only took "about four or five minutes" to shoot Pitt's cameo, which was filmed in front of a green screen at Fox's studios. "When we reached out to him to be involved in the movie in some way, I think he was pretty excited to find someplace where he could help," he told the website. "When we landed on the Vanisher cameo, it seemed perfect for everybody."