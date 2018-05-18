by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 18, 2018 6:18 AM
13 Reasons Why is back. Season two of the acclaimed Netflix drama dropped on Friday, May 18 and the cast, which includes Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Ross Butler, Justin Prentice, Brandon Flynn and Miles Heizer, is here to take you behind the scenes.
"We really enjoyed working on season two and we wanted to bring you behind the scenes with us," Minnette says in the video above.
The video tour includes a stop at craft services, wardrobe and green screen set. If you've ever wanted to see Bryce Walker in a bubble underwater, well, this video is for you.
Netflix
The cast also takes viewers inside the green room and outside the sound stages with, "Oh my god, random people!" Flynn says.
The stages, which Butler shows off, include some fake woods and what looks like Tony's (Christian Navarro) car.
What's that, you don't just want to see the set? You want season two spoilers as well? Boe is here for that. In the video above, she details her favorite scenes to shoot (kissing is involved!) and the hardest scene of the season, which was shot in a real mall full of shoppers. "It was just a very emotionally impactful day over all," Boe says.
The cast also reveals some secrets and dreams. Did you know Navarro's favorite show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer?
Click play on the video above for me. 13 Reasons Why season two is now streaming on Netflix.
Grey's Anatomy Sends Off Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw With Uncharacteristically Happy Endings in Season 14 Finale
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!