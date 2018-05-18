Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon played a unique guessing game on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show called "What's Behind Me?"

Each celebrity took turns facing his or her back towards a curtain. When the curtain opened, a never-before-seen scene was displayed. The celebrity facing the curtain then had to give clues to get the celebrity with his or her back towards the curtain to guess a phrase that summed up the scene. The two players had 45 seconds to win each round.

However, these scenes didn't depict normal, everyday occurrences. For the first round, Fey had to get Fallon to guess the phrase "King Kong holding a hot dog wearing a top hat," which accurately described the giant ape holding a well-dressed frankfurter behind him.

"That guy's at work right now," Fey said, pointing to the guy in the hot dog costume. "That's his job."