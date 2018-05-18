Prince Charles to the rescue!

Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry's father will be filling a very important role this Saturday: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

E! News has learned Meghan asked Charles in the last 24 hours. Harry had discussed it with his fiancée in advance and was happy for her to involve him. Charles is very "touched" to have been asked; it's a sign of the growing affection between himself and his future daughter-in-law.

Meghan will walk up the nave of St. George's Chapel by herself, with bridesmaids and page boys trailing her. Charles will meet Meghan at the Rood Screen, then escort her to the Quire.

As E! News reported yesterday, Meghan introduced her mother, Doria Ragland, to her future in-laws Wednesday. The former Suits actress' father, Thomas Markle, had been confirmed to walk her down the aisle, but on Monday, he revealed he'd recently suffered a heart attack.