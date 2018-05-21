The third installment in Disney Channel's Descendants franchise is getting a new bad guy!

Cheyenne Jackson has been cast in Descendants 3 as Hades, "the nefarious underworld ruler" from the 1997 movie Hercules, also known as that guy with the blue flame hair.

Very little is known so far about Descendants 3, but what we have gotten is one teaser, featuring Mal (Dove Cameron) approaching a blue flame and saying, "Dad?!"

See where we're going with this? We might be in for one hell of a family reunion when this movie comes out next year.