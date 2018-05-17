Cardi B Breaks Her Silence After Offset's Car Accident

Cardi B is speaking out after her fiancé was reportedly involved in a car accident.

In a new message posted on Twitter, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper expressed her gratitude for Offset.

"Sooo grateful and happy today," she shared with her followers. "God be giving messages in the weirdest way. I love you @OffsetYRN."

According to TMZ, the Migos rapper wrecked his green Dodge Challenger late Wednesday night in Atlanta.

As a result of the accident, Offset was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The outlet reports that he's already been released and is expected to be okay.