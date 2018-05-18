by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 18, 2018 6:00 AM
Your all access pass to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards is here!
The show is set to air in the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas with Kelly Clarkson as the host. Before the big awards show happens, all the A-list nominees and celeb presenters will be hitting the red carpet to talk to E!
E! News host Jason Kennedy and E! correspondent Sibley Scoles will deliver the most talked about live interviews with some of the biggest names in music including Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, as well as all of the spontaneous, can't miss moments from the red carpet. Host of E! News' The Rundown, Erin Lim, will break down the A-list arrivals and fashion choices, while keeping viewers in-the-know on the buzziest social media action in real time.
Plus, be sure to tune into E! the following Monday May 21 to get all of the behind-the-scenes moments you didn't see. Join pop culture personalities Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop the morning after for a live discussion of the biggest, most fascinating stories.
In the afternoon, Will Marfuggi and Melanie Bromley provide a full pop culture analysis of the trending headlines from the highly anticipated event you won't get anywhere else. That's not all! E! News' Jason Kennedy will reveal all of the juiciest moments from the awards show you didn't see on TV, including 1-on-1 interviews with your favorite stars and exclusive scoop from the wild Las Vegas after parties.
Don't forget to keep up on social media! On Instagram, E! News will premiere an all-new fan-favorite Top Stories featuring Billboard Awards coverage on Monday May 21 delivering E!'s fresh, comedic and quick-pace take on the biggest moments of the night. Fans can get up-to-the-minute content on E! News digital and @enews across social platforms (Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook).
Where else can you get all-access comprehensive Billboard Music Awards coverage like that?!
Watch the video above for all the latest news!
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!
