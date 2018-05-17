Why Meghan Markle's Statement About Her Father Is Getting Mixed Reactions

Thu., May. 17, 2018

Wedding bells are almost ringing! 

Safe to say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their fair share of family issues on their way to walking down the aisle, but luckily, all is well that ends well. The two will celebrate their nuptials on May 19 and while Megan's father unfortunately won't be there, she confirmed that there is no hard feelings. 

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan confirmed in a statement. However, her use of the word "cared" has people asking some questions. Was her wording purposely coy? 

Inside Prince Harry's & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal

