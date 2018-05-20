Billboard Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., May. 20, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

One of music's biggest nights has finally arrived. 

With Kelly Clarkson as a first-time host and Ed SheeranKendrick Lamarand Bruno Mars leading the pack of nominees with 15 nods each, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are already off to a star-studded start. 

In addition to dozens of your favorite performers up for awards tonight, the show will also be packed with live music from the likes of Christina Aguileraand Demi LovatoMacklemoreand KeshaDua LipaJennifer LopezJohn LegendAriana Granda and many more on the lineup. 

Clarkson will be pulling double duty as she's also slated to serenade the crowd and this year's Icon Award honoreeJanet Jackson, will grace the stage for her first televised performance in nine years.

Simply, the 2018 ceremony is shaping up to be a show for the music history books. 

Photos

30 Most Memorable Billboard Music Awards Outfits of All-Time

Will there be first-time winners by the end of the night? Will new Billboard Music Awards records be set? Keep checking back here throughout the evening to find out who took home the coveted award in each category as we will be updating it in real time and tune into the live broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Bruno Mars, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Pink, Show, America Music Awards, 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top Selling Album

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Top Hot 100 Song

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

 

Ed Sheeran, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Radio Songs Artist

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Beyonce, Coachella

Raven Varona

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Kendrick Lamar, NBC All-Star Weekend

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Bhad Bhabie

Top Rap Tour 

J. Cole

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist 

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group Artist

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. the Man

Tom Petty

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Coldplay 

Guns N' Roses

U2

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Drake, iHeart Radio, Music Festival

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Top R&B Album

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

SZA, Ctrl

The Weeknd, Starboy

Xxxtentacion, 17 

Top Rap Album

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

Top Country Album

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One's For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Brett Young, Brett Young

U2, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for NARAS

Top Rock Album

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At the Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portgulal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Top Latin Album

Nicky Jam, Fénix

Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar

Ozuna, Odisea

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii, AVĪCI (01)

The Chainsmokers, Memories...Do Not Open

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

Odesza, A Moment Apart

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection

MercyMe, Lifer

Top Gospel Album

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

Lil Uzi Vert "XO TOUR Llif3"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Post Malone ft. Quavo "Congratulations"

Cardi B, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Lil Pump "Gucci Gang"

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Top Selling Song

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

Imagine Dragons "Believer"

Imagine Dragons "Thunder"

Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

Imagine Dragons "Believer"

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Charlie Puth "Attention"

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Top Collaboration

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

French Montana ft. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Top R&B Song

Childish Gambino "Redbone"

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts"

Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B "Finesse"

Top Rap Song

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne "I'm the One"

French Montana ft. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Top Country Song

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina "What Ifs"

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

Dustin Lynch "Small Town Boy"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Brett Young "In Case You Didn't Know"

Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons "Believer"

Imagine Dragons "Thunder"

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara "Heavy"

Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"

The Revivalists "Wish I Knew You"

Top Latin Song

J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé "Mi Gente"

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny "Mayores"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Maluma "Felices Los 4"

Wisin ft. Ozuna "Escápate Conmigo"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie "Rockabye"

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato "No Promises"

Kygo & Selena Gomez "It Ain't Me"

Zedd & Alessia Cara "Stay"

 

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship "O Come To The Altar"

Hillsong Worship "What A Beautiful Name"

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly "I'll Find You"

MercyMe "Even If"

Zach Williams "Old Church Choir"

Top Gospel Song

Anthony Brown & group therAPy "Trust In You"

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise "You Deserve It"

Travis Greene "You Waited"

Tamela Mann "Change Me"

Charlie Wilson "I'm Blessed"

Top Touring Artist

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Top Soundtrack

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and "Best Friend" Taylor Swift Reunite on Stage During reputation Tour

Kendrick Lamar, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners

Meet Kendrick Lamar's TDE Team

BTS, 2017 American Music Awards

BTS Collaborating With Shawn Mendes? Band Teases "Conversations" With Singer

Pop Star Pop Quiz

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Hints They'll Reunite Someday in "Don't Say You Love Me" Video

Backstreet Boys Are Back With "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.