That's one good-looking couple!

Heidi Klum and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz made their official red carpet debut at the amfAR Gala Cannes at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Thursday night.

The America's Got Talent judge looked stunning in a white Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline while her beau looked handsome in an all-black suit.

The supermodel and the 28-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted kissing back in March. It marks Heidi's first public relationship since her split from ex Vito Schnabel following a three-year relationship.

Check out the other celeb sightings at amfAR in the gallery below!