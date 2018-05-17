GQ Spoofs Vanity Fair's Photoshop Fail With Help From Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 17, 2018 12:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Sarah Silverman, GQ

Martin Schoeller/GQ

GQ's annual comedy issue is a little more handsy than most! 

The magazine pokes fun at sister publication Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue, which went viral for the major photoshop fail that left Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey with an extra hand and leg. 

GQ's cover stars, comediennes Kate McKinnonIssa Rae and Sarah Silverman, pose in similarly glamorous ensembles, but a second glance reveals the handful (punny, right?) of extremities added to the image.  

GQ issued an "apology" for their "egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue," adding, "the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know. Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now. We deeply regret that the results violated GQ's rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature."

Photos

Celebrity Photoshop Fails

"Come back to GQ.com next week to read the profiles of our three wildly talented, extremely two-handed cover stars," the statement concluded. "In the meantime, we'll be praying that Donald Trump tweets something about Chrissy Teigen in the next hour so everybody forgets all about this." 

At the time of Vanity Fair's error, both Reese and Oprah embraced their extra limbs. The actress tweeted, "Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am." Winfrey replied, "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand."

Vanity Fair, 2018 Hollywood Issue

Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair has since responded to GQ's trolling efforts, tweeting, "It's not going out on a limb to say we love Issa, Kate, and Sarah. Props to @GQMagazine for getting a leg up on this trend."

Credit where credit is due! 

The June issue of GQ hits newsstands in New York and LA on May 22 and nationwide on May 29.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ GQ , Vanity Fair , Sarah Silverman , Issa Rae , Magazines , Kate McKinnon , Funny , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kate Mara, Jaime Bell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Bella Thorne, Must do Monday

Bella Thorne Fires Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Appearance on Social Media

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West, Instagram

North and Saint West Are Bath Time Besties in Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo

Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Prince Charles and Camilla

Nev Schulman

Catfish Host Nev Schulman Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 4

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Once Upon a Time Series Finale

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas on Returning for Once Upon a Time's Finale: We Were Wondering Why It Took Them So Long

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.