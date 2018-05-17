MTV Suspends Catfish in Light of Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 17, 2018 11:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nev Schulman

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

MTV has suspended production on reality show Catfish amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving the show's host and executive producer Nev Schulman.

The network confirmed the news to E! News on Thursday, with a MTV spokesperson telling us, "We take these allegations very seriously. We're working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we've put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed."

Catfish first premiered on MTV in Nov. 2012, two years after Schulman's documentary of the same name was released. The show, which documents investigations into various online relationships, is currently in its seventh season on the network.

Catfish's Nev Schulman Marries Laura Perlongo

There has been no further information released about the allegations involving Schulman.

Schulman, 33, is married to Laura Perlongo. The couple tied the knot just about a year ago in July 2017. The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cleo James, in Oct. 2016.

The Daily Beast was first to report about the allegations.

E! News has reached out to Schulman for comment.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nina Dobrev

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leave Windsor Castle Ahead of Royal Wedding

ESC: Nicki Minaj, Perfume Launch

Nicki Minaj's Most Daring Looks of All-Time

Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Sandra Bullock Over "Penis Facials"

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Relive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Funniest Lines to Get You Ready for the Season 4 Premiere!

Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel , THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY

Carole Radziwill to Bethenny Frankel: "If You're Going to Come For Me—You Better Not Miss"

Ariana Grande, TIME

Ariana Grande Sobs as She Reflects on the Manchester Bombing

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.