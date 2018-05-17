CW to Introduce Batwoman in Next Arrowverse Crossover Event

Gotham City is coming to the Arrowverse!

During the CW's 2018 Upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Thursday, May 17, it was confirmed that the network would be once again delivering a major crossover event for its extended slate of DC Comics shows. And this time, the festivities will welcome another major character into the fold: Batwoman!

Arrow star Stephen Amell made the announcement during the presentation, telling the crowd, "We're incredibly excited to announce that we'll be doing another crossover event this fall on the CW, and we'll be introducing a new character. For the very first time appearing, we'll be fighting alongside Batwoman, which is terrific. The crossover is going to make it to air in December. I need to leave right now and start filming it."