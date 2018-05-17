Before she was a star on This Is Us, Chrissy Metz was a talent agent for Ariana Grande and Dove Cameron.

The 37-year-old actress shared this little detail while promoting her new memoir, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Metz said she worked as a talent agent for nine years and ended up focusing on the youth department. In fact, she still remembered recognizing Grande's and Cameron's talent from early on—even before Grande starred on the show Victorious.

"It's so fun," Metz told host Jimmy Fallon. "Also, like, you know they're going to be stars when you meet them for the first time."