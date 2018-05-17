The boys are back.

After five years, the Backstreet Boyshave released their newest single, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" and we guarantee it will be stuck in your head all day long. The track is their first under RCA Records and comes on the heels of their 25th anniversary as a group.

"The minute we heard this song we knew it was special," Kevin Richardson said in a statement. "I geeked out over the piano and synths. When that groove drops on the second verse, COME ON. Great verse, hook and melodies. Just makes you wanna listen over and over again."