Thu., May. 17, 2018

The boys are back. 

After five years, the Backstreet Boyshave released their newest single, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" and we guarantee it will be stuck in your head all day long. The track is their first under RCA Records and comes on the heels of their 25th anniversary as a group. 

"The minute we heard this song we knew it was special," Kevin Richardson said in a statement. "I geeked out over the piano and synths. When that groove drops on the second verse, COME ON. Great verse, hook and melodies. Just makes you wanna listen over and over again."

While they haven't released new music in a minute, the five guys have been busy working together on their Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency, which they recently announced will extend into next November. Meanwhile, they've also said they're currently working on their 10th studio album. 

As it seems, these guys have plenty in store for the next chapter of the group. 

"We've been working our ass off for 25 years," AJ McLean said in a statement. "With the support of RCA and our contemporaries, we know we'll be performing for fans, both old and new, for a really long time. It feels like we're just getting started."

Fans certainly want it that way!

Watch them bust out all their moves in the new music video above!

