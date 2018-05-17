Janet Jackson Gushes About Her Son Eissa in a Rare Interview

Janet has never been one to rest on her laurels, and she's grateful to be expressing herself creatively again. "The drive is in my DNA. I couldn't lose it if I wanted to, and I don't. Motivation is something I treasure. Besides, for all its difficulties, this is the life I love. I'm surrounded with a team of dancers, singers and musicians I love. I'm supported by fans that have stuck by me through thick and thin. They mean the world to me," the singer says. "Now more than ever, performing, whether in the studio or onstage, brings me a satisfaction I find nowhere else."

In the last few years, after taking a step back from the spotlight, Janet has really come into her own. "Like millions of other women, I've struggled with low self-esteem my whole life. I'm doing better in that regard. My inclination toward harsh self-criticism and even self-negation has dramatically eased up. I believe in all the different methods of help—smart psychology, vigorous exercise and sincere spirituality," she tells Billboard. Faith is especially important to her. "God is the greatest healer of all and the most potent force in the universe. In my world, though, God is so often expressed through music, and it's music that beats back the negative forces. It's music that drowns out those voices that say I'm not enough," the singer says. "It's music, and its divine source, that gifts me with the knowledge that harmony is still possible."