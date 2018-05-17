Meghan Markle's father will no longer walk her down the aisle; however, her future father-in-law Prince Charles could step in to fulfill the duty.

E! News understands that Prince Harry's father could do the honor, but only if his son and the blushing bride ask him to do so. While the decision is ultimately up to the couple, Meghan and Harry would likely consult Queen Elizabeth II first.

Meghan seems to have a good relationship with the Prince of Wales. After all, she and Harry are postponing a honeymoon to attend Charles' birthday celebration (their first official engagement as a married couple).