The Bachelorette Season 14: Meet Becca Kufrin's 28 Men!

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., May. 17, 2018 10:33 AM
It's time to do the damn thing.
Get ready to judge 28 books by their covers, as The Bachelorette has officially revealed the 28 suitors who will be competing for Becca Kufrin's heart when the ABC hit returns on Monday, May 28.
Sadly, it seems like wacky job titles are a thing of Bachelor franchise past, as there are really no "chicken lover" or "hipsters" among the contestants. Or does a banjoist count as wacky these days? One trend we definitely noticed this season: athletes, of the professional(ish) variety.
Here are Becca's 28 men, who were announced by host Chris Harrison on Facebook Live on Thursday:
ABC/Paul Hebert
Alex, 31, a construction manager from Atlanta, Georgia
Blake, 28, a sales representative from Bailey, Colorado
Chase, 27, an advertising vice president from Sanford, Florida
Chris, 30, a sales trainer from Orlando, Florida
Christian, 28, a banker from San Diego, California
Christon, 31, a former Harlem Globetrotter from Los Angeles, California
Clay, 30, a professional football player from Chicago, Illinois
Colton, 26, a former professional football player from Denver, Colorado
Connor, 25, a fitness coach from St. Petersburg, Florida
Darius, 26, a pharmaceutical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California
David, 25, a venture capitalist from Denver, Colorado
Garrett, 29, a medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada
Grant, 27, an electrician from Danville, California
Jake, 29, a marketing consultant from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jason, 29, a senior corporate banker from Seattle, Washington
Jean "Jean Blanc," 31, a colognoisseur from Pensacola, Florida
Joe, 31, a grocery store owner from Chicago, Illinois
John, 28, a software engineer from San Francisco, California
Jordan, 26, a male model from Crystal River, Florida
Kamil, 30, a social media participant from Monroe, New York
Leo, 31, a stuntman from Studio City, California
Lincoln, 26, an account sales executive from Los Angeles, California
Mike, 27, a sports analyst from Cincinnati, Ohio
Nick, 27, an attorney from Orlando, Florida
Rickey, 27, an IT consultant from San Diego, California
Ryan, 26, a banjoist from Manhattan Beach, California
Trent, 28, a realtor from Naples, Florida
Wills, 29, a graphic designer from Los Angeles, California
Check back soon as we add photos and inside scoop from Chris Harrison on the 28 men.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
