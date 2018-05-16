Sarah Hyland Wishes Wells Adams a Happy Birthday With Sweetest Message

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are seriously in love.

On the Bachelor in Paradise star's 34th birthday, Hyland took to Instagram with a message reflecting just how deep their bond is. And oh yeah, the Modern Family actress also revealed they've exchanged "I love you's."

"This picture was taken three days after three words were exchanged," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair snuggling in bed. "My smile has only grown, my heart has only deepened, and my world has only gotten better ever since."

Sarah, 27, called her boo "the most phenomenal man I have ever met," adding, "I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side."