Billboard Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 20, 2018 3:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Start your engines! It's all systems go for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night!

With 15 nominations, Ed SheeranKendrick Lamar and Bruno Marsare leading the pack of nominees and are expected to leave the show with some new hardware. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift currently holds the title of top winner in BBMA history with a whopping 21 statues. Plus, she's up again this year in five more categories, including Top Artist. 

Music's brightest stars across all genres have gathered tonight in Las Vegas, and we can expect celebs like BTS, Shawn Mendes and Luis Fonsi to really get the party started inside the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who promises to have 20 costume changes throughout the night, the live awards show honors recording artists who dominated the chart across the past year. 

Dua Lipa, Derek Hough, Chantel Jefferies are just some of the stars who hit the red carpet ahead of the big show.

Scroll down to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards...

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Top Stories , Kelly Clarkson , Shawn Mendes
Latest News
Lea Michele, Zandy Reich

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

BTS, 2017 American Music Awards

BTS Shares Their Number One Social Media Rule at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Finally Meeting Steve Carell After 40-Year-Old Virgin Name Drop

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Kelly Clarkson Channels a Dark Queen at Billboard Music Awards 2018

Amber Rose, Taylor Swift

Julia Roberts, Kobe Bryant and More Celebs Hit Up Taylor Swift's Reputation Concert in L.A.

Kailyn Lowry, Briana Dejesus

Kailyn Lowry Sets the Record Straight After Reported Briana DeJesus Fight

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Royal Wedding, Instagram

Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Reception Footwear May Surprise You

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.