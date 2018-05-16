Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Hospitalized with Possible Broken Ankle and Fractured Knee

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 16, 2018 4:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Samantha Markle Grant

Loose Women

Just three days before the royal wedding between Meghan Markle andPrince Harry, the Suits actress' controversial half-sister Samantha Markle has reportedly been hospitalized with a possible broken ankle and fractured knee after an alleged confrontation with paparazzi earlier today in Ocala, Florida.

Samantha's boyfriend says that he and Samantha, who has MS, were involved in an accident while driving near a toll booth when they had a "paparazzi confrontation," according to TMZ.

Mark told the outlet that a photog veered in front of them in attempt to get a shot and that he had to swerve to the left to avoid the car, but instead hit a concrete barrier. He says Samantha hit the windshield, fell to the floor mat and that Samantha was unable to lift herself up. He also says her foot was twisted backward.

Photos

A to Z of the Royal Wedding

Samantha Markle Grant

Splash News

Mark claims that the shutterbug fled the scene and that after the accident, he drove the 53-year-old, who is wheelchair bound, to the emergency room.

The emergency room visit happened just hours after Meghan's father successfully emerged from open heart surgery, following a heart attack last week.

Thomas was slated to walk his daughter down the aisle, however, over the weekend The Mail on Sunday discovered that he'd staged photos of himself at a café in Rosarito, Mexico. On Monday, Markle said he would no longer be attending the wedding, but then changed his mind. Just hours later, Thomas revealed that he's set to undergo heart surgery three days before the royal wedding.

Meanwhile, Samantha has been very vocal with her criticism of her half-sister, even penning a book that was originally titled Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.

Samantha has said that she, her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., and other family members have not been invited to the wedding. However Meghan's two nephews, Tyler Dooley and Thomas Dooley and their mom, Tracy Dooley, have flown to London to be "special correspondents"  during the wedding as part of Good Morning Britain’s coverage.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, May 19 starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT for wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan and Harry's big day! Also, catch E! News every night at 7 and 11 p.m. the week prior for everything you need to know.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
Nicole Scherzinger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Farrah Abraham, Lala Kent

Reality Stars Invade Cannes: How Lala Kent and Farrah Abraham Livened Up the Film Festival

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal Wedding Preparation! How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Team Plans to Pull it Off

Taylor Swift, Instagram

Taylor Swift's Stalker Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

ESC: Westworld, Evan Rachel Wood

This $18 Product Makes the Westworld Stars' Skin Look Near Perfect

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals if She'd Ever Have Kids on Her Own

Reese Witherspoon Applauds Pink's Response to an Internet Troll

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.